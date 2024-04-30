MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.38 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share.

MSA Safety Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE MSA opened at $187.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 129.66 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.19. MSA Safety has a fifty-two week low of $122.57 and a fifty-two week high of $196.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $200,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,912.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 4,099 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.75, for a total value of $761,389.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,593,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,991. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company's stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSA Safety presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

