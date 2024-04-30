Custom Truck One Source (CTOS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Custom Truck One Source has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Custom Truck One Source had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $521.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Custom Truck One Source to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Custom Truck One Source Stock Performance
CTOS opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.98. Custom Truck One Source has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $7.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.31.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Custom Truck One Source Company Profile
Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).
