Codexis (CDXS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Codexis has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $26.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 47.58% and a negative net margin of 108.69%. On average, analysts expect Codexis to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Codexis alerts:

Codexis Stock Up 14.7 %

Shares of CDXS stock opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.74. Codexis has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $4.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Codexis to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Benchmark upgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Codexis

Codexis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.