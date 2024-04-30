Five9 (FIVN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $239.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.64 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.51%. On average, analysts expect Five9 to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FIVN opened at $58.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.67. Five9 has a one year low of $51.01 and a one year high of $92.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53.

In other news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $420,435.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Five9 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.47.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

