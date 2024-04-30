Camping World (CWH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Camping World’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Camping World to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CWH stock opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. Camping World has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.16%.

CWH has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $2,563,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,387,018.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

