Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $263.00

Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 263 ($3.27) and last traded at GBX 263 ($3.27), with a volume of 91434 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 260 ($3.24).

Schroder Japan Trust Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85. The stock has a market cap of £302.64 million, a P/E ratio of 982.69 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 252.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 238.38.

Get Schroder Japan Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Philip Kay bought 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 257 ($3.20) per share, for a total transaction of £20,303 ($25,274.49). 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Schroder Japan Trust

Schroder Japan Trust plc formerly known as Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Japan Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Japan Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.