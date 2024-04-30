Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Seaport Res Ptn

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SIRI. StockNews.com started coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.05 to $4.90 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.10 to $3.30 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $3.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.59. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $2.97 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sirius XM news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,682,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,111,000 after purchasing an additional 363,551 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 315.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 40,243,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,130,000 after acquiring an additional 30,559,834 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 482.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,641,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,129,166 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,256,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,878,000 after buying an additional 1,776,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Sirius XM by 169.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,303,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

