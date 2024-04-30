Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.51 million. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Sensata Technologies updated its Q2 guidance to $0.89-0.95 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.890-0.950 EPS.

Sensata Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ST stock opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -713.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.65. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is -959.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ST shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Further Reading

