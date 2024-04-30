Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.51 million. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Sensata Technologies updated its Q2 guidance to $0.89-0.95 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.890-0.950 EPS.
Sensata Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of ST stock opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -713.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.65. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.55.
Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is -959.81%.
Sensata Technologies Company Profile
Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.
