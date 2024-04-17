ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the March 15th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ IMOS opened at $28.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day moving average is $27.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.04. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $32.19.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 36.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. 7.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IMOS

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.