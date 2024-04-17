ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the March 15th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ IMOS opened at $28.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day moving average is $27.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.04. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $32.19.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on IMOS
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- ASML Fires Warning Shot For Tech Investors
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Prologis Stock Leading U.S. Logistics Boom
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Johnson & Johnson’s Q1 Checkup: Mixed Results, Optimism Remains
Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.