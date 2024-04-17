ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOSGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the March 15th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ IMOS opened at $28.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day moving average is $27.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.04. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $32.19.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOSGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 36.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. 7.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

