Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Short Interest Update

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,610,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the March 15th total of 4,290,000 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 491,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunocore

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Immunocore by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Immunocore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 1,703.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IMCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Immunocore from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Immunocore from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Immunocore from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.55.

Immunocore Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $53.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.31. Immunocore has a 1 year low of $42.21 and a 1 year high of $76.98.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $70.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.25 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%. Immunocore’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Immunocore will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

