Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Holdings Lowered by GPM Growth Investors Inc.

GPM Growth Investors Inc. cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 647,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,678 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. GPM Growth Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCP. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7,712.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $20.40 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,997. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.37. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $20.53.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
