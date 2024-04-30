GPM Growth Investors Inc. Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. GPM Growth Investors Inc. owned approximately 2.50% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 248,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after buying an additional 19,120 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 229,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 45,603 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 226,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 16,811 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 107,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banta Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 188,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,472. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.06. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $22.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.1248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

