First Ascent Asset Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REET. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of REET traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.27. 91,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.76.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

