First Ascent Asset Management LLC Has $787,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 107,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 198,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 460.6% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 110,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 90,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 66,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.42. 2,767,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,840,391. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.29.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

