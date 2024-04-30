Benchmark Electronics (BHE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q1 guidance at $0.42-0.48 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at 0.420-0.480 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $691.35 million during the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 6.95%.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHE traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average of $27.65. Benchmark Electronics has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $31.75.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.67%.

BHE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Articles

