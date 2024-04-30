Merlin Capital Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Merlin Capital Inc lowered its position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,864 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 14,578 shares during the period. UiPath accounts for approximately 2.9% of Merlin Capital Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Merlin Capital Inc’s holdings in UiPath were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 5.9% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 139,544 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in UiPath by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 399,181 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,863 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in UiPath during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in UiPath by 196.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 78,189 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 51,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,312,104.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,360. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PATH traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.25. 1,968,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,570,400. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $27.87. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of -115.17 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.64.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PATH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on UiPath from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on UiPath from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on UiPath from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on UiPath in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.41.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

