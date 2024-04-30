First Ascent Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMSI)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMSI – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,112 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF were worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMSI. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $323,000. Amarillo National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $684,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $822,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000.

JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF Trading

Shares of JMSI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.87. 14,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,099. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.80. JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $47.39 and a 12-month high of $50.79.

About JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF

The JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (JMSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in sustainable municipal bonds exempt from federal income tax. The portfolio has an average weighted maturity of 3 to 15 years.

