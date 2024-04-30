Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Shares Acquired by First Ascent Asset Management LLC

First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,048 shares during the quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NUSC traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.38. The company had a trading volume of 49,467 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.13. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $29.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.77.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.