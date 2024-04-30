First Ascent Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 704,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,518,000 after buying an additional 82,686 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,160,000. BetterWealth LLC raised its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 257,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 244,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,928,000 after acquiring an additional 33,157 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 199,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the period.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA AVRE traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $39.51. 9,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,590. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $43.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.90 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.67.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

