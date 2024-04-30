Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Holdings Lifted by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,098 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.58. 5,661,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,845,246. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $43.97 and a fifty-two week high of $69.10. The company has a market capitalization of $90.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.38, a PEG ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.02.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

