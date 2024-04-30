Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Trimmed by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,210 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 129,566 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,824,000 after buying an additional 73,225 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 6,872 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,536 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.43. 498,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,303,483. The company has a market cap of $144.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $190.71 and a 52 week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UNP

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.