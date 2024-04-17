CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Down 6.4%

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.40. Approximately 56,739 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 103,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CINT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of CI&T from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of CI&T in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.58.

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.02 million, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.84.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.56 million. CI&T had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that CI&T Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CINT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CI&T during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in CI&T during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CI&T by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CI&T by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

