iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Short Interest Down 8.0% in March

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 242.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 287,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,528,000 after buying an additional 203,234 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 568.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 55,065 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,753,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 602.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 42,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 132.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 37,732 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IEUS stock opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.02. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $57.10.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

