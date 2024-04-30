Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is LGL Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

LGL Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2,199.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,082 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 6.4% of LGL Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $4.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $464.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,275,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,473,474. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $470.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $441.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $370.92 and a one year high of $483.23.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

