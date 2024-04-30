LGL Partners LLC Buys 522 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

LGL Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,551.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,739,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,450,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372,497 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 81,068,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,463 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,246,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,246,000 after buying an additional 1,017,299 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,972,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 687,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,449,000 after purchasing an additional 382,061 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.52. The company had a trading volume of 684,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,421. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.81. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $26.15.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.