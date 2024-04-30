LGL Partners LLC Purchases 6,732 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

LGL Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of LGL Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IEFA stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,253,118 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.47.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

