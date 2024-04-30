Sirius XM’s (SIRI) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.75 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 92.95% from the company’s current price.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.10 to $3.30 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of SIRI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,490,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,587,806. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.59.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,042.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 9.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at $282,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Sirius XM by 16.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 144,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 19,832 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

