LGL Partners LLC Invests $209,000 in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

LGL Partners LLC bought a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on DEO. Argus cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,797.50.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.56. The company had a trading volume of 850,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,999. The stock has a market cap of $77.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $135.63 and a twelve month high of $188.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.94.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

