Certuity LLC Purchases 135,980 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Certuity LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 86.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,980 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3,202.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $16.92. The company had a trading volume of 16,806,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,185,160. The firm has a market cap of $121.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $18.16.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

