LGL Partners LLC Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

LGL Partners LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 84.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,151 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.5% of LGL Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,271,354,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,621,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569,304 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $577,800,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,555,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234,737 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,262.2% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,827,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,457 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.29. 2,175,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,643,197. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.55.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

