LGL Partners LLC Sells 1,586,580 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

LGL Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 90.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586,580 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF accounts for 0.6% of LGL Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. LGL Partners LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVLU. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,415,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,515,000 after purchasing an additional 983,799 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,386,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,246,000 after purchasing an additional 609,911 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,204,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,060,000 after purchasing an additional 286,621 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,068,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 132,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 35,848 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IVLU traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.90. The stock had a trading volume of 320,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,838. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $28.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.69.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.