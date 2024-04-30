LGL Partners LLC Has $495,000 Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

LGL Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 57 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,110.07.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $24.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,012.12. The stock had a trading volume of 327,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,155. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $860.10 and a twelve month high of $1,169.11. The stock has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,096.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,017.73.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.28 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total value of $6,847,394.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 205,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,933,947. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total transaction of $6,847,394.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 205,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,933,947. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total transaction of $5,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,968 shares of company stock valued at $27,269,333 in the last three months. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

