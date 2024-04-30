FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Issued By B. Riley

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now expects that the bank will earn $7.69 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.68. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $6.85 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $47.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $181.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 35,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $1,904,470.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,191,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $36,097.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,997.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 35,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,904,470.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 28.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,132,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,454,000 after buying an additional 475,907 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $16,194,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3,784.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 134,638 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 183,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after acquiring an additional 91,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $3,680,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

