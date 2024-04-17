Guidance Point Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $327.15. The stock had a trading volume of 75,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $331.78 and its 200 day moving average is $305.22. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $239.23 and a one year high of $340.83.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

