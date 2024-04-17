Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Takes $234,000 Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XHB. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,055.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 288,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,611,000 after purchasing an additional 263,659 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,995,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5,676.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 268,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,665,000 after purchasing an additional 34,508 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XHB traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.39. 371,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,801,851. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.06. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $67.46 and a one year high of $111.96.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

