Cozad Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FBND traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,999. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.45 and a 1 year high of $46.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.83.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

