Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Holdings Boosted by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VONG. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,990.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000.

Shares of VONG stock traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $83.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,961. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.10 and a fifty-two week high of $87.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

