Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 41,835 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 140.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,835 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,831,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,762 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,689,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,132,000 after acquiring an additional 827,915 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,547,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,379,000 after acquiring an additional 814,471 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,054,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,666,000 after acquiring an additional 645,710 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,810,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,981,000 after acquiring an additional 619,131 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:CALF traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.18. 1,212,664 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.83.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

