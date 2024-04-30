Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $3.20 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 4,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,189.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $977.77.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $893.00. The company had a trading volume of 186,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.80 and a 1 year high of $998.33. The company has a market capitalization of $98.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $946.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $894.83.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total value of $95,422.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,540,472.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total transaction of $934,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,888,716.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total transaction of $95,422.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,540,472.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,195 shares of company stock valued at $9,759,898. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

