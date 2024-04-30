Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $2.90 Million Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 60.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 81,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,316,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 38,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 655,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,871,000 after purchasing an additional 55,019 shares in the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 237,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IWY stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $189.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,058. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.22. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.94 and a fifty-two week high of $197.90.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.