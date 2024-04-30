Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $5.84 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,219,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Zoetis by 214.7% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 824,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,662,000 after buying an additional 562,259 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 27,671.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 479,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,605,000 after buying an additional 477,602 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 34.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,764,000 after purchasing an additional 403,164 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 53.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 941,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,753,000 after purchasing an additional 329,543 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.13.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.2 %

ZTS traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.05. 1,316,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,117,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.80 and a 1-year high of $201.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total transaction of $71,779.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $371,293 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

