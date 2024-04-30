Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Montag & Caldwell LLC

Montag & Caldwell LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 39,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 29,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 106,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,209 shares of company stock valued at $36,711,144 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Stock Down 3.3 %

GOOG stock opened at $167.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.97. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.50 and a 52 week high of $176.42. The company has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

