PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Merlin Capital Inc

Merlin Capital Inc lessened its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. PTC comprises approximately 2.2% of Merlin Capital Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Merlin Capital Inc’s holdings in PTC were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PTC by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,870,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,965,137,000 after acquiring an additional 859,227 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 67.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 691,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,975,000 after buying an additional 277,358 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the third quarter valued at $39,054,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 1,675.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 243,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,559,000 after buying an additional 230,179 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 15.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,252,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,488,000 after buying an additional 168,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays boosted their target price on PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.40.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,478 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTC traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $177.07. 318,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,601. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.17. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.42 and a twelve month high of $194.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.69.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $550.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.59 million. PTC had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.86%. On average, research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

