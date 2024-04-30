Cozad Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,850 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $65,831,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8,482.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,871,000 after purchasing an additional 972,908 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,584,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,246,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,887,000 after buying an additional 393,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $19,107,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.92. 476,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,167,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.53. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $65.99.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

