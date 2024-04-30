Merlin Capital Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Merlin Capital Inc increased its position in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Free Report) by 78.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,865 shares during the quarter. Merlin Capital Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Cambium Networks worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMBM. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 885.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 88,596 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 114,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 34,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Cambium Networks from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.04.

Cambium Networks Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of Cambium Networks stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.48. 15,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $4.50. Cambium Networks Co. has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $18.09.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.59). Cambium Networks had a negative net margin of 28.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.82 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cambium Networks Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

