Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Acquires 755 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,960 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,065,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $446,303,000 after buying an additional 2,861,358 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 6,311,296 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $279,843,000 after buying an additional 1,907,973 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 422.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,678,815 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $73,616,000 after buying an additional 1,357,756 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Comcast by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,170,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,603,786,000 after buying an additional 1,229,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,689,476 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $207,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,469 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $38.26. 6,504,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,706,141. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

