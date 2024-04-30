Star Group (SGU) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter.

NYSE:SGU traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.29. The company had a trading volume of 10,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,617. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Star Group has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $15.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.48.

Star Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This is an increase from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.69%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Star Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Star Group, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides home heating oil and propane products and services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers gasoline and diesel fuel; and installs, maintain, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment. As of September 30, 2023, the company served approximately 402,200 full service residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers and 52,400 customers on a delivery only basis.

