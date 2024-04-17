iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Guidance Point Advisors LLC

Guidance Point Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $170.04. The company had a trading volume of 239,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,433. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $179.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.80.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.