Landsea Homes (LSEA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Landsea Homes to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $397.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.64 million. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 6.80%. On average, analysts expect Landsea Homes to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Landsea Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSEA opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $415.36 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.05. Landsea Homes has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LSEA shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Landsea Homes in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Insider Activity at Landsea Homes

In related news, COO Michael Forsum bought 17,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,995.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 446,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,181,511.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings Corp Landsea sold 2,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $32,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,940,729 shares in the company, valued at $196,512,456.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Forsum acquired 17,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $199,995.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 446,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,181,511.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 20,430 shares of company stock worth $236,988. 66.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

