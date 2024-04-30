Cozad Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Saia during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Saia during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Saia during the third quarter worth about $60,000.

Insider Activity at Saia

In related news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,898.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Saia news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,898.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $1,010,643.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,228.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,699 shares of company stock worth $14,966,813 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of SAIA traded down $15.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $401.00. The stock had a trading volume of 287,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,566. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $566.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $479.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $266.91 and a fifty-two week high of $628.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.36 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 12.42%. Saia’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Saia from $618.00 to $541.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $484.00 to $526.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Saia from $645.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Saia from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.50.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

